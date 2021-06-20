QC bicycle advocate sees alarming trends in fatal accidents, danger

A concerning reality this month: Two people were hit by a car and killed while riding their bikes.

it has a local bicycle advocate saying that’s not the only alarming trend.

On Wednesday, Debbie Schroder of Moline was killed after being hit by a car — and later that evening, a young girl was struck on her bike, suffering minor injuries.

Donnie Miller, a bicycle safety instructor, says it’s not just the accidents lately that are endangering cyclists and pedestrians.

On Wednesday, there were three high-speed police pursuits involving juveniles in stolen cars.

The roads continue to be dangerous spots for bicyclists and pedestrians. Two cyclists have been killed in the Quad Cities in the past couple weeks. While drivers need to be aware of their surroundings, another threat to them are juveniles who are stealing cars and driving erratically while being chased by police.

“These drivers, unfortunately, they’re unskilled,” Miller said. “They haven’t been formally trained except outside of ‘Need For Speed’ or whatever video game they were playing in at the moment, but unfortunately that does not make them a competent, good driver.”

On Wednesday, five juveniles were taken into custody across three high-speed pursuits involving stolen cars. The oldest juvenile in those chases was 14 years old.

“These kids are inner-city kids, so I know that the only skill is the stealing of cars and recklessly driving wherever they go, you know, and the damage that they’re doing. Insurance companies aren’t covering a lot of this either,” Miller said.

Local 4 News/Fox 18 has reported on 26 police pursuits in 2021, but the majority of them were when it was cold outside. With the weather heating up, there will be more people out and about.

“When you get into multiple lanes going the same direction, and then these kids want to dart in and out at high speeds coming through intersections., we’re going to see more tragedy, unfortunately,” Miller said.

A car was stolen from Miller’s neighborhood, but fortunately it was recovered before a pursuit ensued. Miller says he thinks, with gas prices going up, we will start seeing more and more people riding bikes or walking, putting more people at risk.

“Couple that in with the fear of just trying to drive to work or to the grocery store and not knowing if you’re gonna have some hoodlum stealing cars, and driving basically uneducated is what I want to call them,” he said. “They’re a menace to society right now.”

Miller wants to reinforce the importance of drivers and cyclists using extreme caution out on the roads.