Facing an urgent need for additional donations, ImpactLife is now providing blood donors with a new opportunity to increase the impact of their donation.

Now through Sept. 10, everyone who comes to give blood at ImpactLIfe donor centers or mobile blood drives will receive a voucher to redeem for the donor’s choice of an electronic gift card or an equivalent value contribution to AdoptAClassroom.org.

The new promotion comes during a challenging period for our region’s blood supply, according to an ImpactLife release. O-positive and O-negative red blood cell inventories have ranged from just 1.5 days to a 3-days in recent weeks.

ImpactLife seeks to maintain a 5- to 7-day supply for all blood types and components to optimally meet patient needs across the region. The projection for the rate of blood donation remains low in the weeks ahead, so donor recruitment teams are ramping up messaging and appealing to all eligible donors to help improve appointment schedules over the next week through Labor Day Weekend.

To find an ImpactLife Donor Center location or mobile blood drive, call (800) 747-5401, schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org/locations or via the ImpactLife mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).

ImpactLife is offering incentives to donate blood through Sept. 10.

ImpactLife Donor Rewards: July 24 through Sept. 10

Whole blood donations at mobile blood drives: $10 gift card OR $10 AdoptAClassroom.org donation

Whole blood donations at ImpactLife donor center locations: $25 gift card OR $25 AdoptAClassroom.org donation

First-time donation at ImpactLife donor center location: $50 gift card OR $50 AdoptAClassroom.org donation (see news release)

Platelet, plasma, or double red cell donations: $25 gift card OR $25 AdoptAClassroom.org donation

First or second time platelet donation: $50 gift card OR $50 AdoptAClassroom.org donation

About AdoptAClassroom.org

AdoptAClassroom.org believes every child deserves the tools and materials they need to learn and thrive in school. To achieve this, teachers are spending an average of $860 of their own money each year on their classrooms.

AdoptAClassroom.org is a national nonprofit that funds PreK-12 teachers and schools across the U.S. to help equip more classrooms and students for success, and offset the financial burden on teachers. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $65 million and equipped more than 6.4 million students across the U.S

The nonprofit organization holds the highest 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the highest transparency rating offered by Candid/GuideStar. For more information, visit www.bloodcenter.org/teach.