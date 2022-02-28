On Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at about 1:37 p.m., Rock Island County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Port Byron Fire Department responded to the area of 2507 214th Street North, Port Byron, for a report of a loud explosion.

The caller advised that a small grass fire had resulted from the explosion, according to a Monday release. The area of the incident was located in the ditch on the west side of 214th Street North across from the entrance to Falcon Farms mobile home park.

Deputies and fire personnel arrived on scene and the fire was extinguished. Upon further inspection, deputies located materials consistent with a home-made explosive device in the area of the explosion. One device, had not been detonated and was considered live. The Quad Cities Bomb Squad was contacted and responded to the scene.

The Quad Cities Bomb Squad took possession of the presumed live explosive and began their phase of the investigation. Deputies collected multiple items of debris from prior detonated explosives consistent with being home-made devices. A subsequent search and canvass of the area were conducted. No electronic components were located on the scene.

During the canvass, it was learned that the frequency of the explosions in the recent past have happened both at nighttime and during the daytime for the past few weeks. There are no current suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and citizens are reminded should they see any suspicious device, not to approach it but call their local law enforcement agency, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office (309-794-1230) or Crime Stoppers (309-762-9500).