The Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island, had its best holiday season ever in the last “Winter Nights, Winter Lights” fundraiser.

Compared to the first year in 2017, which had 2,000 total attendance, the QCBC saw 15,500 people from late November 2021 to early January 2022, raising well over $100,000, executive director Ryan Wille announced Friday.

He thanked MidAmerican Energy for sponsoring the display with $15,000, and the dozens of volunteers that QCBC worked with to assemble the sprawling 160,000 LED lights. “Without you, there would be no ‘Winter Nights, Winter Lights,'” he said in a video thank you.

The Quad City Botanical Center’s 5th-annual “Winter Nights, Winter Lights” display opened on Nov. 17, 2021.

Five years ago, now retired center director Ami Porter came up with the new mission to attract patrons during the dead of winter.

“The original goal wasn’t to raise tens of thousands of dollars to pay the bills until our summer season picked back up,” Wille said. “It wasn’t to convince Quad Citizens to come here and spend admission dollars so we could have it just for the sake of it. The goal was to strategically begin building a community supported and welcoming event, to show the Quad Cities and beyond that just because many of our plants are dormant during the winter months, doesn’t mean there isn’t something always blooming here in our gardens.”

Ryan Wille is executive director of the QC Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.

In 2017, the center just decorated about half an acre of grounds, out of the total 4.5 acres, he said.

“We would jump for joy at the sight of a few hundred people coming to see us in one evening,” Wille said. “Today, every garden we care for has unique lights, something to explore, and something to engage our guests as we strive to make each year bigger and better than the year before.”

The Botanical Center continues to expand its largest fundraiser of the year.

“We are fortunate to be part of many families’ traditions and enjoy seeing celebrations in our gardens — ranging from engagements under our lights, to families convening here from across the country to spend time together,” Wille said. “As a result of you, our guests, and our community welcoming and supporting this exhibit with open arms, we have raised well over $100,000 from this year’s display.”

Part of the “Winter Nights, Winter Lights” display.

As a nonprofit organization, those funds are “vital to our success, and are invested directly back into our displays, collections and programming — that serves thousands of Quad Citizens throughout the rest of the year,” he said. “Without your support, we cannot continue to grow the botanical garden the Quad Cities wants and deserves.”

For more information, visit the QCBC website.