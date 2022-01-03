QC Botanical Center extends “Winter Lights” display with “Pay What You Want” weekend

The Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island, expected to close its popular holiday event, Winter Nights Winter Lights Powered By MidAmerican Energy Company, on Sunday, Jan. 2.

But the dazzling display will continue Thursday, Jan. 6 through Saturday, Jan. 8, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and you can simply pay what you want (previous admission costs were $8 for adults, and $4 for youth 2-15).

The spectacular winter lights display at Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island,

“We know this time of year can put a strain on both time and financial resources,” the QCBC posted on social media. “By extending exhibit dates and giving guests the chance to name their price of admission, we hope to allow every community member a chance to experience the garden’s one-of-a-kind light display.”

The outdoor gardens are in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights. Explore the Sun Garden, Children’s Garden, lawns, pond and pocket gardens of the spectacular outdoor light exhibit. Bundle up and stroll the gardens at night. Bring the kids for free crafts to make and take.

Visit qcgardens.com for more information.