Come out of your shell during the beautiful weather this week and visit some new things at Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. You can see lovely photos of botanical gardens around the U.S,., and come to a party next weekend for a new turtle habitat.

Renee Fisher of Davenport is a dreamer and a doer. She is a spirit-led worshiper, author, photographer, and coach. She is passionate about defending dreams and spurring others forward to love and good deeds, and as a big fan of gardens, she brought that love to the Botanical Center.

Renee Fisher of Davenport

Since her first visit to the New York Botanical Garden in 2014, her eyes were opened to the beauty of nature. It was then she understood that “there are always flowers for those who want to see them,” according to artist Henri Matisse.

​

Fisher has visited 42 gardens in 15 states and two countries. You can view her photo galleries at PeacefulFisher.com. She recently published a new book entitled “Soul Gardening: Finding God in Every Season” (Find more information on her website at ReneeFisher.com or purchase a copy on Amazon.com or Barnes and Noble).

Inside the QCBC, Fisher is displaying 15 photos from the 15 states she’s been to a botanical garden, and each one sells for $15 —

“I hope my gallery inspires you to purchase a membership to a local garden,” Fisher posted recently on Facebook. “Not only will you get mental health breaks and see beauty in nature, but you’ll get free reciprocal access to ALL THE GARDENS thanks to The American Horticultural Society, which is how Marc and I have planned our vacations over the years. Thanks to Melissa Morse for coming up with the brilliant idea to make wood frames in the shape of each state!!”

A photo from the M issouri Botanical Garden, St. Louis, MO

She also has signed copies of her new book, “Soul Gardening,” available in the Botanical Center gift shop.

Fisher received her Bachelor’s of Science in Organizational Leadership from Biola University in 2008, a Certificate in Christian Life Coaching from Light University in 2015, and a Master of Arts in Bible and Theology from Trinity Seminary in 2021. She has successfully coached many dreamers to self-publish their books, as well as start their own companies.

Celebrate opening of new turtle habitat

The QCBC is hosting Tortuga’s Habitat Warming Party Sunday, March 6, with Turtle Talks at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Botanical Center’s new female turtle, Tortuga.

Celebrate the opening of Tortuga the turtle’s new habitat, Terrapin Springs, sponsored by Mel Foster Co. and Eastern Iowa Landscape Services. Join Tortuga as she welcomes her turtle friends from Nahant Marsh Education Center during the special turtle talks at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., when you can learn more about these fantastic creatures and the places they call home.

Make and take a turtle craft and visit the exploration station for activities. Want to kick off the party with an at-home activity? Make a card for Tortuga and bring it along. Tortuga is a diamondback terrapin, a turtle species native to brackish coastal marsh areas on the East Coast, according to the QCBC.

Tortuga’s new home in the Sun Garden features her very own pond, basking rock, plant patio where she stretches her legs and new nooks and crannies to explore. Eastern Iowa Landscape Services constructed the habitat.

General Admission is free for members; $7 for adults (16+); $4 for youth ages 2-15, and free for toddlers (under 2). For more information, visit the QCBC website.