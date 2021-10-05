QC Boys & Girls Clubs receive help for kids studying online

Quad-City Boys & Girls Clubs are getting help for kids accessing the internet for studying and homework.

UScellular has donated 35 wireless hotspots and two years of service to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley. These hotspots will help boost connectivity on site and will be loaned out to families to support reliable access at home.

Hotspots can be a vital tool for youth to access the internet, study and complete homework. These will help the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley boost their connectivity on site, while also being loaned out to families to support reliable access at home. Each hotspot can support multiple club members throughout any given day.

UScellular has donated $2.6 million in hotspots and wireless service to 33 Boys & Girls Clubs in 2021. The program will be unveiled Thursday, October 7, from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the Davenport Boys and Girls Club, located at 1702 North Main Street.