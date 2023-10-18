Two Quad City boys have created a business after completing a challenge to mow 50 yards for free.

The 50-Yard Challenge is hosted by Raising Men and Women Lawn Care, a national non-profit organization that provides free lawn care to people who are older, who have disabilities, single mothers and veterans who do not have time, resources or money to care for their yards.

The challenge is for kids ages 8-17 years old.

“I came across an elderly man outside mowing his lawn,” said Rodney Smith, founder of Raising Men and Women Lawn Care. “It looked like he was struggling so I pulled over and helped him out. That one small act of kindness would eventually change my life forever and would give birth to this non-profit organization.”

Smith created the non-profit in 2015, to help kids benefit their local communities, by mowing lawns for the elderly, veterans, disabled, and single parents. The 50-yard challenge is a way to encourage that help.

So Quad City kids 8- and 9-year-old Nolan and Bass Huber took on the challenge, even when they didn’t think they could do it. But they did.

“We were so excited, but we were nervous at the same time,” said Bass Huber. “We were like, how are we going to mow all of those yards? We didn’t think we were able to, and then we just kept mowing and mowing and not stopping.”

His brother, Nolan Huber, also was involved with helping complete the 50-yard challenge. “It took all summer and half of fall to complete,” Nolan said. “The weeding is easy, but going up and down hills is the hardest.”

Both Nolan and Bass created their own small business out of the challenge. “Our business is the Two Brothers Lawn Care Service,” Nolan said. “If you need us to mow your lawn, we will.” To schedule with the Two Brothers Lawn Care Service, call 309-236-0624.