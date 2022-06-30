The Quad Cities will have a team of hard-working young men representing the state of Iowa in an upcoming international soccer tournament.

The Quad City Strikers Soccer Club’s U14 boys team won the state of Iowa’s Presidents Cup tournament and will represent the state playing against other top-ranked international teams from around the world at the Target USA Cup in Minneapolis July 11-17, according to a team news release.

The annual competition (the largest youth soccer tournament in North America) draws more than 1,200 clubs from around the world and is only open to eligible top-ranked clubs.

The Strikers are the top-ranked soccer team in their division in Iowa. The team sets a positive example in their schools and community, practices daily, and is dedicated to teamwork, good sportsmanship, and unselfish play, the release said.

The team consists of Aiden Nuci, Caleb Hythecker, Colton Schuette, Connor Wehr, Drew Craig, Easton Bohnstengel, Fred Callender, Jackson Leary, Javier Alvarado, Joseph Ly, Lance Brock, Nathan Winger, Payton Douglas, Seth Utsinger and Wyatt Marshall.

“We are extremely proud of all of our teams at Quad City Strikers, and are very proud of these boys who have worked hard to rise to this level of competition and compete at an international level,” Morgan Pullias, club president for the team, said in the release. “The Quad Cities is an excellent soccer market that features a lot of talented players and we’re proud to be representing the Quad Cities, and the state of Iowa, in this prestigious tournament.

“This is just the beginning of a lot of positive developments for the club, as we’re always looking to provide the best experience for all our players and parents,” Pullias said. “Strikers offers awesome coaching and a great soccer experience with the lowest and most affordable fees, which is important during these tough financial times.”

