A Quad Cities Brick Convention will build on the enthusiasm of all ages of LEGO fans Saturday and Sunday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport.

Local 4 News photojournalist Mike Colón got an early glimpse of the colorful LEGO extravaganza with a tour from LEGO Master Builder Tom Jacobsen.

“We have many things here for people to see, and do we have brick pits for the kids to play in,” Jacobsen said. He and other Master Builders have created displays to inspire attendees, especially kids, to do more with LEGOs.

(contributed photo)

“There’s so many different pieces and colors and shapes and sizes that you could almost build anything that you want with it,” Jacobsen said. “This one actually took me about three weeks. I am retired so that helps – yes, sir. The tan house over there, I thought: What if Luke Skywalker’s Uncle Owen hired Frank Loyd Wright to build him a house? What that might look like on Tattooine.

“It’s all in my head of a concept in my head,” Jacobsen said. “This is not a copy of anything. It’s not a representation of any factual castle. I do no drawings. I do no computer work or designs or anything like that, I just take a pile of bricks and go.”

“I always tell everybody: You’re a Master Builder, you’re not a Master Builder. Everybody starts with the same pile of bricks. It’s all up to your imagination what you do with them.”

The event will support Creations for Charity with a portion of the proceeds going to the all-volunteer nonprofit organization. Creations for Charity is an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays.

For the Quad Cities Brick Convention, professional LEGO artists will come in from around the United States to display their amazing LEGO creations and to meet with fans. There will also be meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities, including cast members from the LEGO Masters TV show.

LEGO fans will be able to get creative in the Construction Zone, with thousands of bricks available, as well as live builds to watch and engage with. Galleries have also been set up with life-sized and extraordinary LEGO models on display.

Other attractions include:

LEGO retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO Sets, hard-to-find LEGOs, and goodies from multiple different vendors

Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe

Brick pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with

Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets

Fan Zone: Epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders

Tickets are $15 when purchased online, $18 at the door (if not sold out beforehand). Children two years old and younger are admitted free.

Saturday and Sunday sessions are 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Each session offers the same exhibits and activities.