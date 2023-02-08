LEGO fans, mark your calendars! The QCs is hosting their first Brick Convention this September!

The Quad Cities Brick Convention takes place on September 23 and 24 at the Landers Center at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust Street in Davenport. Professional LEGO artists from around the country will be on hand to display their amazing creations and meet with fans. There will also be meet-and-greet opportunities with LEGO celebrities. A portion of the convention’s proceeds will go to Creations for Charity, an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays.

LEGO enthusiasts can get creative with the thousands of bricks in the Construction Zone or watch live builds. Galleries featuring life sized and remarkable LEGO models will be on display.

Other attractions that are sure to delight fans include:

• LEGO Retail: buy LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO Sets, hard-to-find LEGO and goodies from several different vendors

• Star Wars Zone: stunning LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe

• Brick Pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with

• Castle Build Zone: build a medieval LEGO creation onsite

• Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets

• Fan Zone: epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders

Tickets are $15 for each day and are available here or $18 at the door.