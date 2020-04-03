1  of  7
Breaking News
Over 1000 new cases in Illinois, 4 in Rock Island County Iowa governor: Shelter in place ‘a divisive issue at a time when we must be united’ Cylinder Works halts production after employee tests positive for COVID-19 Harvester Works employee under self-quarantine after exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19 WATCH: Hit and run caught on video 6 cases of COVID-19 in Scott County among the 85 additional cases in Iowa Wanted: Have you seen this armed and dangerous fugitive?
1  of  2
Live Updates
Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

QC business getting life-saving equipment in the community’s hands

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Meeting the need for crucial safety supplies is a task that one business is working overtime for.

Quad City Safety is proving masks, gloves, respirators and hand sanitizer to people and hospitals.

In the first two weeks of the pandemic alone, they sold over 250,000 disposable masks.

Quad City Safety’s co-owner, Dave White, says it’s important for people to make reasonable requests, and not hoard supplies.

“We together will figure it out,” says White. “And if we hoard, if we are not nice, if we respond to policies like social distancing responding to policies like social distancing… making sure that we’re washing our hands, sanitizing our area. That’s probably the most important part.”

Quad City Safety wants to make sure you’re able to use equipment correctly to stay safe. Their Youtube videos are located here>>> https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqbXOh_gEw3G71XTcYS8OxQ

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss