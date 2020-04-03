QC business getting life-saving equipment in the community’s hands

Meeting the need for crucial safety supplies is a task that one business is working overtime for.

Quad City Safety is proving masks, gloves, respirators and hand sanitizer to people and hospitals.

In the first two weeks of the pandemic alone, they sold over 250,000 disposable masks.

Quad City Safety’s co-owner, Dave White, says it’s important for people to make reasonable requests, and not hoard supplies.

“We together will figure it out,” says White. “And if we hoard, if we are not nice, if we respond to policies like social distancing responding to policies like social distancing… making sure that we’re washing our hands, sanitizing our area. That’s probably the most important part.”

Quad City Safety wants to make sure you’re able to use equipment correctly to stay safe. Their Youtube videos are located here>>> https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqbXOh_gEw3G71XTcYS8OxQ