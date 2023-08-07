The Quad Cities Regional Business Journal (QCBJ) has acquired the rights to the Athena Awards in the Quad Cities from Women Lead Change, which has hosted these awards in the QC since 2017.

The Athena Awards were first introduced in the region in 2006.

“We are pleased to transition these awards over to the Quad Cities Regional Business Journal,” Tiffany O’Donnell, CEO of Women Lead Change, said in a Monday press release. “They have a proven track record with awards-based events and we look forward to seeing what’s in store for this event going forward.”

“WLC programming continues in the Quad Cities region with a growing membership for Quad Cities Women Connect and annual leadership conference on Nov. 14, 2023,” O’Donnell said.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to highlight and honor some of the Quad Cities’ most influential women,” said Beth Clark, the QCBJ’s associate publisher. “We anticipate that this reimagined awards event will take place in May of 2024, with more details still to come.”

The QCBJ’s sister publication, the Corridor Business Journal, has been hosting a similar awards event in the Cedar Rapids/Iowa City Corridor region for the past 19 years. Its event – Women of Influence Awards – is widely known throughout the region in recognizing some of the Corridor’s most impactful women leaders, according to the QCBJ release.

American Bank & Trust is the Platinum Sponsor for the May 2024 event and is eager to lend its support to ensure the success of the QCBJ’s first women’s leadership awards event in the Quad Cities, the Monday release said.

The 2022 Athena Award winners were:

Leadership Award Honoree

Bonnie J. Ballard, Community Volunteer, Retired Educator & Civil Servant

Women of Influence Award Honorees

Megan Brown-Saldana, Lead(h)er QC

Monica Kruse, Meridian Title Company

Mary Macumber Schmidt, Trinity Health Foundation

Ann Schwickerath, Project Renewal

Tyla Sherwin-Cole, Doris & Victor Day Foundation

Rebecca Skafidas, American Bank & Trust

Emerging Leader Award Honoree

Melissa Church, Digi-Buzz/Bad Science Jokes

More details on this upcoming awards event are coming soon. Continue to monitor the QCBJ website HERE for more information on this event.