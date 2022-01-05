QC car show vrooms over to new location at The Bend, features Ghostbusters Jan. 14-16

The QC Rod & Custom Show will be Jan. 14-16 at The Bend XPO Center in East Moline.

The annual Quad Cities Rod & Custom Show is launching a new chapter in their 38-year history, moving this Jan. 14-16 to a new location at the Bend XPO Center in East Moline.

Feature cars and exhibits from five states will be on display, as well as top-notch fabrication from some of the Midwest top builders.

You can get up close to the Ghostbusters Ecto 1 car, and get your picture with The Ghostbusters Squad Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Abernathy’s Legacy Pin-Up Contest will be monster inspired this year! The show happens on the main stage at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The Ghostbusters Ecto 1 car.

For the first time, there will be a Pit Crew Challenge open to anyone 18 and older. Vendors, clubs, and regional shops will be on site giving deals, and talking shop for those looking for information on upcoming events or finding something unique for the gearhead in their life.

The Rod & Custom Show will be held at the Bend XPO Jan. 14 – 16, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline. Admission is adults $8, and free for kids under 13.

Military Appreciation: All active-duty and veterans may enter the show at no charge thanks to Sexton Ford. The show is Friday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.