After four years of leading the Quad Cities Chamber, Paul Rumler will become CEO and executive vice president of CCIM Institute, based in Chicago.

The CCIM Institute is a global membership association serving the commercial real estate community through networking, technology and providing the industry’s gold standard in education, according to a QC Chamber release.

“It has been a privilege to serve the Quad Cities region and work with a talented Chamber team to help create a more prosperous regional economy,” said Rumler. “I’m excited to join CCIM Institute and help guide this world-class organization.”

Under Rumler’s leadership, the Quad Cities Chamber:

Landed Amazon in northwest Davenport, the largest economic development project in the QC’s history.

Expanded placemaking services to include Bettendorf and Rock Island.

Created talent attraction marketing and inclusion initiatives, including Leadership QC.

Helped thousands of businesses navigate the COVID pandemic.

(quadcitieschamber.com)

“We are grateful for Paul’s leadership and wish him well in his new endeavor, knowing that we have a life-long QC supporter and friend,” said A.J. Loss, Chamber board chair and CEO of Bush Construction. “Paul is leaving the Quad Cities Chamber on sound financial footing with a solid blueprint for the future rooted in talent attraction and development, business and economic growth and placemaking.”

Mike Oberhaus, Chief Strategy Officer, will assume the Chamber’s Interim CEO role as a national search is conducted for a new leader, the organization said. Oberhaus previously served as the Superintendent of the Rock Island-Milan School District #41 before joining the Chamber in 2019.

Mike Oberhaus will become interim CEO for the Chamber.

“I’m honored and humbled to serve as an interim leader of the Quad Cities Chamber,” said Oberhaus. “We have an amazing team of dedicated professionals who work each day to make our QC region better.”

“The Quad Cities Chamber is in a great position to find a passionate and capable professional to lead us into the future,” said LaDrina Wilson, Chamber board vice chair and CEO of IMAN Consulting. “We’re committed to finding the right person to represent our region and help us reach our audacious goals of growing our region’s GDP and economy, as well as engaging more businesses.”

Rumler will be with the Chamber through mid-March. For more information, visit the Chamber website.