Like most organizations, the Quad Cities Chamber is placing new emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion. It recently launched the Black Business Council, one of three Minority Business Councils of the Chamber.

This spring, it also will convene a Hispanic and a Women’s Business Council.

Earlier this month, the Black Business Council first met, representing business owners and community leaders from across the region who are volunteering their time, talent and insight to move our region forward.

“The first meeting was very promising and our goal was to really listen to the needs and concerns of business owners,” said Mark Holloway, the Chamber’s Vice President of Talent and Inclusion.

“Those who attended were very excited to have this platform and exposure. They gained a better understanding of who the Chamber is and what we can do to continue to foster inclusion in our regional economy and help all businesses grow,” said Holloway, who started his job in November.

Mark Holloway is the QC Chamber’s new vice president for talent and inclusion.

Before beginning the new position, he spent 12 years working at Iowa Workforce Development as a business services representative.

A 2000 St. Ambrose University alum, Holloway was brought on to head the talent development arm of the chamber, after Mike Oberhaus had overseen it, and last fall was promoted to chief strategy officer.

“It’s a new position that the board of directors started, as a need to really focus on talent, because that was the major concern of all of our member businesses,” Holloway said recently. “Where are you going to draw talent from and how can we best develop our talent needs.”

He was preceded in the department earlier in the fall with the hiring of Emily Codling as talent manager. Holloway’s position also includes improving diversity, equity and inclusion among chamber members.

“That’s actually a huge part, really 50% in my mind,” he said. “We are just trying to amplify and build up what’s already going on. We’re trying to give them the skills that employers need and make sure that employers are satisfied with the skilled talent that’s already here,” Holloway said.

“And we want to really tap into untapped labor market — so we have created a Black Business Council and soon, the Hispanic Business Council and the Women’s Business Council. And those are just the start.”

Businesses don’t have to be a Chamber member to attend, share and contribute. Those attending the inaugural Black Business Council meeting included:

Bayside Bistro

Dress For Success

4 Sher Cut and Style Barbershop

Iman Consulting

McFarlane Marketing

QC Empowerment Network

TLT Accounting

Not everyone could attend the first meeting, but many more Black businesses are interested in joining the council to share, collaborate, and create solutions, Holloway said.

“As we continue to meet with Black business owners and prepare to launch the Hispanic and the Women’s Business Councils, we ask the owners, leaders and community advocates to elevate our understanding of the challenges they face so we can ensure businesses have all of the resources, opportunities and connections to succeed,” he said. “And through their involvement, they support the broader community and the regional economy.”

Similar efforts are planned with veterans, people with disabilities, and those transitioning from incarceration, he said. Another chamber priority is to fill middle-management type jobs, since there’s a talent gap between entry-level positions and high-level directors, Holloway said.

The Chamber plans to partner with existing groups like the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber.

The goals of each council will be to listen, determine needs, and collaborate with existing organizations (like the QC Empowerment Network and Greater QC Hispanic Chamber) that are already working on similar issues, and amplify what they do.

“For the African-American population, you have the QC Empowerment Network, so how can we collaborate with them to strengthen what they’re doing?” Holloway said. “Are there any gaps? Any things that the chamber can work with QC Empowerment on?”

“We want to listen, amplify what they’re doing, because the chamber does have a megaphone,” he said. “If there are any gaps, work with those organizations to fill those gaps.”

Councils will meet every other month

The business councils plan to meet every other month, and the other two will form by late March/early April, Holloway said.

The chamber hopes that by listening to these council needs, they can improve diversity of all employers in the area.

“What blind spots do we have, where can we do a better job?” Holloway said. “Again, that goes to the to the first goal of listening. As we listen to those respective councils, it’ll help us identify which blind spots we have, then they need to be intentional about filling.”

The councils will help support those efforts, communicating and recommending ways to help diversify chamber members as a whole.

The first meeting included half non-members of the chamber, Holloway said. “We want to be as broad and welcoming as possible,” he said. “You don’t want to inhibit what’s going on. You want to get as much information as possible.”