The Quad Cities Chamber recognized an East Moline business and a board member for the work they’ve done to grow and strengthen the region by awarding them with the Business of the Year and Volunteer of the Year Awards during the Chamber’s 2022 Annual Meeting. They also honored a group of long-standing volunteers.

Quad City Engineering Co., Inc. from East Moline was honored with the Business of the Year Award. The design and tool manufacturing company serves local and national customers through 3-D design and build of tooling, dies, welding fabrication and small-run production. Quad City Engineering helps its clients improve manufacturing processes and output by focusing on quality, service, delivery and technical support. Owners Jeff and Julie Hagmeier made a sizable investment in the East Moline facility and have had major growth in the past 18 months.

“We were very surprised to learn we were going to be honored as the Business of the Year,” said Jeff Hagmeier, who serves as President and CEO. “It is important to note it is our employees who are the drivers behind our company. They rally on a day-to-day basis and lead our success. We are very happy for our team.”

Kathy Daily was honored with the Volunteer of the Year Award. She served on the Board of Directors and Finance Committee of the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP), a Chamber affiliate organization, for nine years and spent four years as treasurer. Daily is a Senior Director, Audit Services for RSM US, LLP and has spent most of her career, and two years as a college intern, working in downtown Davenport. She has seen its transformation since the 90s and played an vital role in its revitalization and continued progress.

Daily said the award came as a surprise and she’s very appreciative. “I’ve never been involved with a board that gets so much done. There has been so much progress in downtown Davenport and there is so much potential for the future. There are opportunities and more improvements coming as we move forward,” she said.

Nine Quad Cities Chamber Ambassadors who’ve generously served as volunteers to the organization for 10 years or more were also recognized. They include:

Ron Crouch

Dave Emerick

Jennifer Kress

Zobeida Laufenberg

Larry Makoben

Jan Mohr

Ray Terronez

Ken Vandersnick

Kelly Wainwright

All have also served as Ambassadors in Quad Cities Chamber predecessor organizations; some have been volunteers for more than 20 years. Chamber Ambassadors are an extension of the organization, assisting with driving change in the region, putting members first, delivering results that matter, thinking regionally and building relationships marked by trust.