The Quad Cities Chamber “Business Forum: Growing Our Region” will be 8-9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at Rhythm City Casino Resort, Davenport.

Check-in will be 7:30 a.m., with breakfast and networking. Cost is $35 for members, $75 for non-members.

“We will convene a group of business and community leaders to have a frank discussion about talent attraction and retention,” the release says. “You’ll hear about the talent challenges facing our region including stats and research about our changing demographics.​”

​Lillie Huhndorf, regional director of sales from Lee Enterprises/Amplified Digital will share her marketing expertise on what factors go into making the big decision to relocate and what families are seeking.

Augustana College President Steve Bahls will facilitate attendee table discussions to brainstorm and build solutions. Each person will be asked to share every creative, inventive and resourceful idea and best practice to address workforce needs.

“Together we will build solutions and each person will commit to putting at least one of those into play within their business or in our community,” the release says.

Full details are available here.