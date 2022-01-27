QC Chamber joins others in support of economic-relief legislation

The Quad Cities Chamber has joined nearly 50 chambers across the state in urging the Illinois Legislature to provide additional economic and regulatory relief for businesses through a coalition called Chambers All In for Economic Recovery.

Last spring, Chambers All In for Economic Recovery launched its inaugural platform, a news release says. The coalition has released its updated platform for 2022, which includes:

Utilize American Rescue Plan Act funding to help replenish the unemployment trust fund alleviate the impending financial drain from the state’s businesses.

Provide legal protections to employers who follow the CDC established safety guidelines from claims that COVID-19 was contracted at the place of business.

Restructure the Minimum Wage Credit’s incremental phase-out to allow small businesses to capture the original intent of the credit.

Extend the EDGE credit sunset clause for another ten years and utilize the tax credit as an incentive to attract new businesses to the state and allow for the growth and development of existing companies.

If enacted, the coalition’s platform would create a foundation for economic recovery by helping diminish the financial hardships businesses face amid a labor shortage, spur economic development and recover from the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Chambers All In for Economic Recovery calls for collaborative solutions to the state’s ongoing workforce challenges.

The coalition recognizes the importance of having a ready, willing and skilled workforce for the future of the state’s economy. “We call on the State of Illinois to develop innovative programs, support pilot programs, invest in K-12 career awareness programming and assist in scaling successful workforce programs for other communities and industries. We urge Illinois legislators to create an environment and funding models that allow the private sector to drive the training demand for employers,” the release says.

Nearly 50 chambers from across the state representing thousands of businesses and hundreds of thousands of employees call for the Illinois legislature to champion this platform and provide relief to the business community.

“All In allows us to collaborate with other chambers as one voice to the lawmakers of Illinois,” said Rhonda Ludwig, director of government affairs for the Quad Cities Chamber. “It gives the chamber an additional avenue to share our solutions for workforce challenges.”