QC Chamber launches Keep It QC gift card to help shop and gift locally

The Quad Cities Chamber launched a Keep It QC gift card and rewards program as part of its Keep It QC initiative to improve the local economy and community through local spending.

“We know that every dollar kept in the Quad Cities increases our collective success, which is why we’re unveiling the Keep It QC gift card and rewards program. As we head into the holiday season, this card is a great way to both support buying local as well as to give the gift of local and drive more dollars into our local economy,” said Erin Platt, Quad Cities Chamber spokesperson.

The card can be used at any Quad Cities merchant, with some offering incentives to use them at their place of business. Merchants participating in the Keep It QC gift card and rewards program are listed on the website.

The Keep It QC Visa® Gift Card can be purchased for yourself or as a gift to someone else at this website.

After the purchase, a physical card will be sent to the purchaser or gift recipient through the mail. Allow three to five days for processing and five to ten business days for delivery of the card.

Once activated, the cards can be used wherever Visa® debit cards are accepted, except gas pumps, ATMs, cash access and for recurring payments.

Cards can also be purchased in bulk (25 card minimum) at a reduced handling fee, which would be great for companies to use for employee rewards, holiday or anniversary gifts, customer appreciation, contests, or anything else.

“The past year has challenged many of our businesses and communities across the region in unprecedented ways, which is why it’s more important than ever to drive local spending to them,” said Chamber President & CEO Paul Rumler. “Doing so helps them recover faster and keep our region vibrant for the future.”

For more information on the gift cards or Keep It QC initiative, visit this website.