The Quad Cities Chamber announced Wednesday that Peter Tokar III will be the next president & CEO starting mid-January 2024.

Tokar brings over 17 years of experience serving economic development organizations and municipalities in large markets where regionalism has been a key component of success, according to a Chamber release. He has worked closely with chambers, state and local economic development practitioners, site selectors and elected officials, as well as raised funds from public and private sector sources.

Peter Tokar most recently was head of the McKinney Economic Development Corporation in Texas.

“Under Peter’s leadership, I look forward to a future of collaboration and economic growth that will make a lasting impact and contribute to the vibrancy of the Quad Cities region,” said Mara Downing, Vice President, Global Brand Management and Corporate Communications at Deere & Company and Chamber Board Chair.

Throughout his career, Tokar has worked on a wide variety of economic development projects from billion-dollar, mixed-use developments and corporate headquarter recruitments to landing campuses for education and training, and downtown redevelopment projects.

He has worked on projects both domestically and internationally, spanning multiple sectors and sites including corporate office, advanced manufacturing, data centers, greenfield development, brownfield development, land development and redevelopment. Tokar and his teams have generated over $3 billion in new capital investment for the communities he has served creating thousands of high-skill, high-wage jobs.

“Peter’s passion for collaborative growth and his past success in economic development will be invaluable to the Chamber’s path moving forward. We are lucky to have found a leader with his expertise, innovative spirit and outside perspective to help drive positive outcomes for the Chamber and the greater Quad Cities region,” said Molly Foley, chief marketing officer at IMEG Corp. and co-chair of the search committee.

Tokar has reshaped economic development organizations by creating and launching strategic shifts and marketing initiatives; mentoring and developing economic development teams; launching business assistance programs for local businesses; cultivating innovation ecosystems to support start-ups and entrepreneurs; sponsoring youth coding programs and local community support programs; and promoting innovative and creative industries to help bring life and vibrancy to the communities he has served.

“I am excited and honored to be chosen to lead the Quad Cities Chamber. Each interaction I have had with the board, staff and community partners has only further reinforced the quality of the organization and dedication they have to making the QC region a success,” Tokar said in the release. “I am looking forward to getting immersed in the region, curating new relationships and developing innovative plans with our partners to further grow our economic ecosystem, talent pipeline and quality of life.”

Most recently, Tokar was president & CEO of the McKinney Economic Development Corporation (Texas); that city north of Dallas has a population of 211,937. Previously, his positions included:

Economic Development Director, City of Alpharetta, Ga.

Founder & President, Tech Alpharetta

Economic Development Director, Town of Davie, Fla.

Director of Business Development, Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance (Florida)

Director of Business Development, City of Miramar, Fla.

Tokar holds a BS in advertising, marketing and communications from Liberty University and an MBA with a specialization in entrepreneurship from Nova Southeastern University. He has earned a Master Economic Development Practitioner designation.

He has received numerous national awards including the Top 50 Economic Developers from Consultants Connect, 40 under 40 from Development Counselors International and New Economic Developer of the Year from the International Economic Development Council.

Tokar has also been recognized in the communities where he worked including Technology Association of Georgia’s One in a Millennial Award, Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce’s Prosperity Award and North Atlanta Business Post’s 40 under 40 award, among others.

Tokar is married to his wife Melissa, and they have four young children. He is an avid golfer, snowboarder and sport shooter. Recently, he authored and published his first children’s book, “Grumpalumpagus,” inspired by his own kids.

LaDrina Wilson is owner of Iman Consulting and has been CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber since July 2022.

The Quad Cities Chamber partnered with Waverly Partners to conduct the search for the next president & CEO. The search committee was co-chaired by Molly Foley, IMEG and Caitlin Russell, Russell. Additional search committee members, who are also members of the Chamber Board of Directors, included Mara Downing, John Deere; Ben Keith, MidAmerican Energy; Randy Moore, Iowa American Water Co.; and Decker Ploehn, City of Bettendorf.

LaDrina Wilson, PhD, has served as the Chamber’s CEO for a limited term since July 2022. During her tenure, she conducted a comprehensive analysis of the region and determined a strategic plan for the organization that aligns with the needs of the QC.