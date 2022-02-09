The Quad Cities Chamber is seeking business partners for its High School Registered Apprenticeships.

Those interested can partner with a local school district and professionally develop a high school junior or senior apprentice through customizable on-the-job training.

“Invest your time in an apprentice, and you’ll likely gain a loyal, long-term employee for the future,” a news release says. “Apprenticeships are great on-the-job training and allow you to showcase your organization and culture and build the next generation of talent to keep your business running and growing.”

Business partners are needed for the following high school apprenticeship programs:

WeldingCNC Machining

IT Software Engineering (ITSE)

IT Electronic Systems Technology (ITEST)

Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA)

Bank Teller Electrician (pre-apprenticeship)

Learn more about the role of a business partner and the QC Chamber’s apprenticeship programs here.

To get involved as a business partner, contact Talent Manager Emily Codling at 563-823-2693 or email her at ecodling@quadcitieschamber.com.