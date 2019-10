Colorful footage of a Quad Cities’ family’s memorable visit to Paradigm and a host of other Quad Cities Chamber member businesses in downtown Davenport is the focus of a new promotional video running on local television stations and social media channels.

Joining us for Local 4 News at 5 is Kyle Carter, Executive Director of the Downtown Davenport partnership, to tell us a little bit more.

Here is a previous promotional video:

Tune in at 5 or click here or here for more.