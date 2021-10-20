QC Chamber unveils new Leadership QC program, starting in January

If you or your employer has an extra $2,500 laying around, you can take part in a new Quad Cities Chamber program on leadership.

Leadership QC is a program for experienced community leaders and innovative thinkers who want to enhance their individual leadership skills, according to the chamber. Leadership QC participants will work collectively to develop business-oriented solutions to challenges that impact our region’s workforce.

QC Chamber president/CEO Paul Rumler discusses Leadership QC on a video at https://quadcitieschamber.com/talent/leadership-qc.

Applications are now being accepted through Nov. 15 for this 9-month leadership program, which will meet once a month starting in January (4th Thursday of the month from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

“Leadership QC will bring together a diverse group of our region’s leaders, that maybe wouldn’t normally work together or collaborate, to discuss and resolve issues that affect all of us that live and work in the community,” said Emily Codling, the Chamber’s Talent Manager.

Emily Codling — seen at the Quad Cities Chamber Davenport office — is the chamber’s new talent manager, who administers Scott County’s new Home Base Iowa program (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“There will be guest speakers, guided discussions and actionable goal setting, all to grow their skills as leaders in their business or organization and to increase their commitment to the place we all call home,” she said.

What you can expect:

Meet over nine months for a full day each month.

Define, refine and enhance leadership skills through practical application.

Develop a greater understanding of issues most important to our region.

Work together to create solutions and create the positive change needed to improve our region’s quality of life.

Teach, learn and demonstrate corporate social responsibility.

Build relationships with other area leaders from multiple sectors from throughout our six-county region.

Develop a network of diverse leaders who pay it forward and give back to leaders who come after them.

Leadership QC is ideal for established professionals with leadership skills and track record of community involvement that can commit to engaging in the program over nine months.

“A community with a common goal is rooted in principles, beliefs and attitudes that align to support the execution of the common goal,” according to the Leadership QC website. “In the Quad Cities region, we aspire to create a community where all members can grow, thrive and experience prosperity in a way that is meaningful to them.

“We also hope to inspire a generation of community servants and leaders who will leave an indelible mark on this community that will be experienced by generations to come,” the site says.

This program is limited to 25 participants and will be led by LaDrina Wilson of IMAN Consulting in partnership with the Quad Cities Chamber.

The tuition cost is $2,500. There are a limited number of need-based scholarships available. Applicants may be asked to provide additional information to demonstrate need — scholarship request considerations are reviewed after the applicant has been accepted into the program.

If selected, participant employers will be required to agree to the employee’s time required to participate in the program. Full participation is necessary for the success of the program. If you will be unable to commit to the time necessary, please do not apply.

Chamber membership is not a requirement for participation in the program. For more information and to apply, visit quadcitieschamber.com.