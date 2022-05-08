St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church in Davenport will celebrate 100 years of mission and ministry to the Quad Cities community on Sunday May 15 at 9:30 a.m. with a festival worship service featuring a celebratory bell choir, organ, choir and flutes. Bishop Amy Current of the Southeastern Iowa Synod will be the guest preacher. “This is the first time Bishop Current will have visited St. Mark since she was elected bishop two years ago. Her presence and participation remind us that we are part of a greater denomination – we are in this together,” says the Rev. Travis Fisher-King. Bishop Current was the first woman to be elected bishop of the Southeastern Iowa Synod in 2020.

Bishop Amy Current (seiasynod.org)

The public is welcome to attend the service.

On May 14, 1922, the Rev. M. A. Getzendaner presided over the first worship service at St. Mark. When it was built, it became known as “the church with the lighted window,” because neighbors could see the beautiful “Good Shepherd” stained glass, which is still lit every night. “The members and volunteers at St. Mark continue to be a light of faith to all through community service and events, outreach programs and worship opportunities,” says Fisher-King.

The theme adopted by the Anniversary Committee, led by Debbie Lensmeyer, is “Embracing the Future on a Century of Faith.” The committee has commissioned coins, available for $10 each, and ornaments, available for $12 each, to commemorate the 100th anniversary. St. Mark’s congregation serves the members of the Quad-City community with its food pantry, monthly dinners through Churches United and active prayer shawl ministry.