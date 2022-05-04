St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2363 W. 3rd St., Davenport, will celebrate 100 years of mission and ministry to the Quad Cities community at 9:30 a.m. Sunday May 15th with a festival worship service including a celebratory bell choir, choir, organ, and flutes.

Bishop Amy Current of the Southeastern Iowa Synod will preach.

“This is the first time Bishop Current will have visited St. Mark since she was elected bishop two years ago. Her presence and participation remind us that we are part of a greater denomination – we are in this together,” says the Rev. Travis Fisher-King.

St. Mark’s pastor, Rev. Travis Fisher-King.

The public is welcome. On May 14, 1922, the Rev. M. A. Getzendaner presided over the first worship service.

When St. Mark’s was first built, it became known as “the church with the lighted window,” because all who passed could see the beautiful “Good Shepherd” stained glass, which still is lit every night, according to a church release.

St. Mark Lutheran Church, Davenport, as decorated for Easter Sunday last month.

“The members and volunteers at St. Mark continue to be a light of faith to all through community service and events, outreach programs, and worship opportunities,” says Fisher-King.

The theme adopted by the Anniversary Committee, led by Debbie Lensmeyer, is “Embracing the Future on a Century of Faith.”

The committee has commissioned coins, $10 each and ornaments, available for $12 each, to commemorate the 100th anniversary.

St. Mark not only serves its own congregation, but also the Quad-City community with its:

Food pantry that serves hundreds of families each month with emergency food.

Monthly dinners to Share-A-Meal through Churches United, to provide meals for those are food-insecure.

Preschool that offers affordable rates and an excellent way to prepare any child for kindergarten. The church can serve up to 50 students.

Summer programming with Vacation Bible School (VBS) and Music, Art and Drama (M.A.D.) Camp. This year’s themes are: “VBS: Food Truck Party: On a Roll with God!” June 13-17. M.A.D. Camp July 11-15. Participants will put on a production of “Come Along with Jesus.”

Weekly liturgical worship Saturdays at 5 p.m. and Sundays at 9:30 a.m. (usually with Holy Communion.)

Weekly Bible study to dig deeper into scripture and faith.

An active prayer shawl ministry makes “a warm hug” for those who need to feel Christ’s embrace.

Christian Education and Youth programming include: First Communion instruction, Confirmation instruction, and Believe in God youth group activities for middle school and high school youth.

