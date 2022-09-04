The Second Baptist Church in Rock Island will celebrating the 29th anniversary of its pastor.

According to a press release:

On Sunday, September 18th, the congregation of Second Baptist Church, 919 6th Avenue, Rock Island, will

celebrate the 29th Anniversary of our Pastor, Rev. Joseph D. Williamson III and First Lady Robbie Maxwell Williamson and Family. The Second Baptist Church family extends our thanks and appreciation to them for their 29 years of faithful ministry. This year’s theme is, ‘Perfecting the saints for the work of the ministry,’ Ephesians 4:11.

The Celebration begins at 10:00 a.m. where Dr. Rev. Barnicio Cureton, Pastor of New Macedonia Baptist Church, Cahokia Heights, IL, will be the Guest Preacher.

Second Baptist Church