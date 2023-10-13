The Progressive Action for the Common Good (PACG) film, “I Am the Future: Standing on the Shoulders of the Past,” will be shown at the Putnam Museum and Science Center in Davenport on Sunday, Oct. 22nd at 2 p.m.

The personal stories of Quad-City residents who fought for civil rights in the early 1960s were recorded and woven together into a powerful portrayal of their struggles and triumphs.

The film serves as an inspiring call to action for all those who believe in equality and justice, according to a PACG release. The video was graciously updated this year by WQPT PBS, which joins PACG and the Putnam in sponsoring this family-friendly, free event at the Giant Screen Theater, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport.

Progressive Action for the Common Good, WQPT and the Putnam are hosting this event to not only showcase this incredible film, but also to provide an opportunity for our community to engage in conversations about how we can all be activists for civil rights, marking the 60th anniversary of the Aug. 28, 1963 March on Washington, the release said.

Local civil rights organizations will be on hand along with the film’s stars to answer questions about what it means to be an activist. Children and families can participate in organized activities in addition to enjoying the museum.

As progressives, PACG empowers people to take action for positive change and social justice by coordinating a network of community forums and events aimed at educating and engaging citizens to work for the common good of all.

Its core values are social justice, empowerment, diversity, sustainability and community. ​​​

For more information about this event, visit the Progressive Action for the Common Good website HERE, or contact the office manager at 563-676-7580 or qcprogressiveaction@gmail.com.