QC coffee house spills the beans on closing

Quad-City coffee drinkers may need to find a new place to get their cups of joe. According to the establishment’s Facebook page, Theo’s Java Club in Rock Island is closing after 27 years in business.

The page reports that the final day for the longtime QC fixture will be Wednesday, October 6. According to the post, the coffee shop will offer food and beverage specials and extended hours for the final two weeks. Additionally, the open stage grand finale will be Saturday, October 2.

Theo’s Java Club is located at 213 17th Street in Rock Island. For more information, click here.