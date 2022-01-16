QC coffee shop is helping animal rescues one drink at a time

A coffee shop in the Quad Cities is going back to help local nonprofits in the area.

Every month, Java Java Cafe in Davenport would pick a nonprofit and help them out, but they decided to stop doing that because of the pandemic.

Starting this month, they’re back to helping nonprofits in the area.

The owners at Java Java Cafe are huge animal lovers and wanted to do something for nonprofits.

“Every month, we have a drink of the month, and we donate all the proceeds for that drink to the local animal shelter that we’ve chosen, and we try to feature one of their animals that is up for adoption,” said co-owner, Shelly Ellis.

For the entire month of January, proceeds of their drink Christmas Aftermath will be going to the nonprofit Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken Rescue.

“The current one that we are donating to this month … we actually didn’t even know existed until our barista … she was familiar with this one,” said Ellis.

The Christmas Aftermath drink has a holiday taste.

“A little bit of gingerbread flavoring in it with some white chocolate and vanilla,” said Ellis.

This fundraiser comes at a perfect time for the nonprofit.

“Last two years, honestly, since COVID began, it’s been really hard to get in donations and do extra fundraising just because everybody’s been so isolated, so it’s kinda hurt us a little bit,” said Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken Rescue owner, Elizabeth Lane.

The nonprofit has helped out nearly a hundred dogs.

“Stayed relatively smaller, but we’ve primarily focused on a lot of dogs with health issues,” said Lane.

Java Java Cafe is also accepting donations since one of the dogs that was rescued just had eight puppies.

“We added a donation drive to the drink of the month, so you’ll also get a discount if you bring in a donation,” said Ellis. “We’ll get you a large drink for the price of a small.”

Next month, Java Java Cafe will be choosing a new nonprofit to help.