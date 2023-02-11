Employers can connect with area college students and recent grads at the Quad Cities College Career Fair.

The fair will be 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Vibrant Arena at The MARK in downtown Moline.

The event will include students and recent graduates of Augustana College, Black Hawk College, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, St. Ambrose University and Western Illinois University-Quad Cities.

Combined, the five local institutions enroll more than 18,000 students in certificate, associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs. Most of these students and recent graduates seek internships, apprenticeships, or part-time and full-time positions in business, government, health care, manufacturing, non-profits, science and social services.

Cost:

For-profit organizations – $400

Non-profit organizations/government agencies – $250

Electricity – $25

The fee includes one eight-foot table and two chairs. Snacks will be provided.

The registration deadline is Tuesday, Feb. 21 or until capacity has been met. Register here. Space is limited.

For more information, contact with a committee member: