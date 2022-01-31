A 20-year combat veteran is making a music landscape to improve his mental health.

Spencer Beatty of Coal Valley is working with Quad Cities musician Mason Moss to create a small orchestra for a recording project that captures Beatty’s musical framework. Beatty was diagnosed with PTSD after serving in Afghanistan and was separated from his family. He found music helped him get out of his depression and now plans to retire from the Army in March and pursue his dreams in music.

Beatty is paying for the project with a Kickstarter campaign, hoping to raise $10,000 by Valentine’s Day and start recording in April. You can find out how to donate and learn more about Beatty’s story here.