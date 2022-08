Brain injuries are no laughing matter, but a talented groups of funny folks are performing at a comedy fundraiser for the Empower House brain injury organization. Comedian Brian Lee Farrell, who has been featured on the Modern Day Overthinker and Shot 30 podcasts, stopped by Local 4 to tell us about his journey overcoming a serious brain injury and the upcoming event for Empower House.

For more information on Knock-Knock! Who’s There! Comedy Presents a Great Night of Laughter!, click here.