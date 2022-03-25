A whole lot of laughter is going on this weekend in Davenport to support something that isn’t a laughing matter.

Comedy shows at the Renwick Mansion are raising money to support Ukraine.

The mansion is hosting two “Tomfoolery on Tremont” events — one of which was an open mic on Friday.

A second event will be a show performed by Kevin McCaffrey, who made his network TV debut on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” after which he was hired as the show’s warm-up comic.

People are encouraged to come out, have a good laugh and support a good cause.

“They’re local and semi-local. Some come from Dubuque and beyond,” said Dane Moulton, owner of Renwick Mansion. “Our crowd that comes out … huge range, from 18 to 75. Everybody comes out. Everybody needs to laugh right now, so we get a good crowd, and a diverse crowd.”

Tickets are $5, and 100% of the proceeds will go to UNICEF’s relief effort for Ukraine.