April is Community College Month, and it’s the perfect time of year to celebrate all Eastern Iowa Community Colleges have to offer.

Scott, Muscatine and Clinton Community Colleges are inviting the public to attend a class or two free of charge. “It’s just our way of thanking the community for their support, and to introduce them to the many great Continuing Education classes we have available,” says an EICC release Tuesday.

“Community College Month is a great time to connect with EICC,” said Paula Arends, Director of Workforce Innovation. “Throughout the entire month of April, we will offer an opportunity for our community to learn, be entertained, and possibly plant a seed for future career or life goals.”

A wide range of classes are scheduled both in-person and live online using Zoom, with a number of times available. Each session will run anywhere from one hour to 90 minutes long. “Whether you’re interested in improving a skill or just want to explore something new, we have a class sure to spark your interest and curiosity!” the release says.

A sampling of free classes includes:

Intro to Delivering a Baby

Furnace and Air Conditioning Tips for Better Comfort and Efficiency

The Psychology of Change and Understanding Your Personality

You Can Build a Website!

Magnetic Technology

Spring Bicycle Maintenance

Intro to Photogrammetry: Turning One-dimensional Items Into 3D Models

Let’s Get “Shrimpy” – Learn to cook shrimp in the culinary building!

Diesel Engine Basics

Self-publishing Basics: Go From Blank Page to Published Author

Plus many more!

To learn more and view a full list of free classes, visit //eicc.edu/freeclasses, call 1-888-336-3907, or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu. .