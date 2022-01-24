QC community colleges receive grant for college and career transition

The Iowa Department of Education awarded seven $50,000 competitive grants Monday to help establish new college and career transition counselor positions.

In the QCA, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges were awarded one start-up grant. Des Moines Area Community College and Indian Hills Community College were also each awarded a start-up grant, and Iowa Central Community College and North Iowa Area Community College were awarded two start-up grants to support new college and career transition counselors who will work with career exploration and the transition to college and career training. These programs align with the state’s Future Ready Iowa goal, which calls for 70% of Iowa’s workforce to have education or training beyond high school by 2025.

The grants will support seven new college and career transition counselors who will work with students in 14 school districts across the state: North Scott, Ballard, Belmond-Klemme, Clear Lake, Colo-NESCO, Davis County, Fort Dodge, Lake Mills, Moulton-Udell, Newell-Fonda, Osage, Wayne, West Fork and West Hancock.

“Growing the number of college and career transition counselors across the state will help more students explore career opportunities and ensure they have the support they need for continued success beyond high school,” Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo said. “I commend our community colleges and school district partners for their commitment to supporting high school students in their career exploration and ensuring a successful transition to college, postsecondary training and the workforce.”

The three-year grants will help establish college and career transition counselors for academic years 2022-23 through 2024-25. To make these shared positions sustainable, ongoing funding will be provided by the colleges and districts.

