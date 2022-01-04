QC community earns water-quality project grant money

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday announced that several communities – including one in the Quad Cities area – have been awarded a total of $6.2 million in grants to advance water-quality projects.

The funding is made available through the Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program, which was created as a part of Senate File 512, the first legislation signed into law by Reynolds in January 2018, according to a news release.

Wheatland, Iowa, in Clinton County, received $400,000 for wastewater treatment improvements – LemTec Polishing Reactor. The total project cost is $1,107,200, the release says.

“Investing in water quality infrastructure within our state has been a top priority of my administration since day one,” said Reynolds. “The first bill I signed into law as governor in 2018 created opportunities for communities to upgrade their water infrastructure and I’ve remained steadfast in my commitment to building upon that.”

The Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program receives a portion of the tax on metered water and had more than $6 million available for allocation in 2021. Grants will be awarded through the program on an annual basis through 2039.

The 2021 program received 18 applications requesting more than $6.5 million in water-quality grants. A committee of designees from the Iowa Finance Authority, Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship judged the Wastewater and Drinking Water Financial Assistance Program applications based on the program’s priorities.

Priorities for grant awards include disadvantaged communities, projects that will significantly improve water quality in their watershed, projects that use alternative wastewater treatment technologies, communities with the highest sewer or water rates, projects that use technology to address nutrient reduction and projects to address improvements to drinking-water source waters.

The Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program has assisted a total of 33 communities through a total of nearly $9 million in water-quality grants since the first awards were granted in 2019. The program is expected to have about $6 million in available funds in 2022 based on the portion of tax that will be allocated to the program.