Two outstanding QC community leaders — the husband-and-wife Gerald and Martha Taylor — died within eight days of each other, both at age 74.

Jerry Taylor and his wife Martha (married since October 1967) were both active in Quad City Music Guild, Moline.

Jerry, longtime publisher/editor of The Dispatch and Rock Island Argus, died on Dec. 8, 2022, and Martha, a dancer, teacher and choreographer, passed away on Dec. 16, also surrounded by her loving and caring family.

Visitation for Martha and Jerry Taylor is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with a Rosary recited at 3:30 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Christ The King Catholic Church, 3205 60th Street, Moline. Committal is set for the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, where military honors will be presented by the Davenport American Legion Post 26.

The Taylors’ obituary says:

“He was the keeper of all that is sacred to the First Amendment and a community’s right to know and have a voice. A decorated defender of our nation and compassionate community visionary, he was a forever-humble leader of thousands through a distinguished five-decade career in journalism. He, of the highest character, remained –- to the end — above reproach.

“She was a gifted ballerina by trade, who used a lifelong love and passion for the arts and theater to better the lives of thousands who shared a like-minded dream. She was a beacon of hope, a light that forever shined brightly on all that is wonderful about giving back. For every moment she traveled this earth, countless, from all walks, witnessed the good that rested in her heart. Especially those she called her own.”

The Taylor family has established a scholarship fund to honor the legacy of the couple. Scholarships will be awarded through the Quad Cities Community Foundation, with a preference for students majoring in journalism, theatre arts, or special education, or attending an accredited trade school.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are welcome to “Quad Cities Community Foundation” with “Jerry and Martha Taylor Memorial Scholarship” in the note of the check. Mail gifts to the Quad Cities Community Foundation, 852 Middle Road, Suite 100, Bettendorf, IA 52722, or gift online at the Community Foundation website HERE.

Read the complete obituary on the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home site HERE.