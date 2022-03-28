Davenport Public Works announced council approval of the fiscal year 2023 budget has set several projects in motion for the 2022 construction season.

According to a press release, council approval of the budget will provide for improvements to nine arterial streets, 55 neighborhood streets, nine alley repair projects, three flood resiliency projects, sewer lining and

manhole repairs in the 2022/2023 construction season. Additional sewer, trail, storm water and facility

improvements will also be set in motion.

Of the nine arterial streets, work will start on two of the roads soon:

Phase II of East 53rd Street

Eastern to Elmore Circle and Lombard

Harrison to Brady.

For more information on Davenport Public Works, click here.