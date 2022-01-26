QC counties receive funding in second round of broadband expansion plan

Funding to the tune of $47 million is coming to Illinois for 22 projects in every region of the state through the second round of its broadband expansion plan.

The announcement was made Wednesday by Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Office of Broadband.

Round two funds will impact a total of 31 counties, six of which are in and around the Quad Cities area.

This is considered to be the state’s largest-ever round of broadband funding.

The second round includes $23 million in Connect Illinois grant awards matched by $24 million in nonstate funding, 14 different internet service providers, rural cooperatives and local governments — with projects supporting fully scalable broadband infrastructure that the State of Illinois says will serve these areas for decades in the future.

Plans are in the works to expand broadband access to approximately 13,000 homes, businesses, farms and community institutions across Illinois.

According to Gov. Pritzker, this is only the beginning of broadband expansion for the state of Illinois.

“Thanks to these investments, thousands more families and businesses will have access to the economic opportunity, education and health care that comes with 21st century connectivity,” said Gov. Pritzker. “Connect Illinois is all about opening doors and closing gaps for our residents, delivering demonstrable change to people’s lives and real opportunity for new business development and new jobs. I’m grateful to our partners in making this round of projects possible — and with another $350 million already available for the next round, this impact is just the beginning.”

Grant applications were reviewed and evaluated on a competitive basis, with proposals evaluated in seven categories:

Project impact Nonstate match and demonstration of need Community support Project readiness Project viability and sustainability Affordability and adoption assistance Open access, shared use and business strategy

Illinois Office of Broadband Acting Director Sylvia I. Garcia says this expansion plan will provide a lot of benefits for the state.

“Connect Illinois grants continue to help expand broadband infrastructure across the state, bringing resources to communities that need it most,” said Garcia. “We are investing in meaningful capital projects to provide high-speed, reliable internet to households and businesses that have lacked access — boosting education, jobs and economic opportunity for communities across Illinois in the process.”

State Rep. Mike Halpin (D-Rock Island) says it will especially be beneficial to the East Moline School District.

“We all know about children who are unable to complete schoolwork because internet access isn’t widely available,” said Halpin. “Rebuild Illinois’ investment in East Moline School District to install a network of 985 wireless Wi-Fi access points will go a long way in making sure that’s a relic of the past.”

Connect Illinois round two grant awards

Century Enterprises — $215,120 Knox County



Comcast (Sterling ) — $595,300 Whiteside County

East Moline Community Unit School District — $1,706,494 Henry County Rock Island County



Jo-Carroll Energy — $4,688,840 Carroll County Jo Daviess County Whiteside County



Mediacom (Valley View Estates) — $52,434 Rock Island County



Strada Communications — $5,000,000 Rock Island County Whiteside County



To promote broadband access, the Illinois Office of Broadband is making $350 million in funding available through a third round of grants, which will be accepted and awarded on a rolling basis through 2024 or until funds are depleted.

Apply for the third round of funding here.

Connect Illinois funding is made possible by Gov. Pritzker’s bipartisan $45 billion Rebuild Illinois capital plan — the first comprehensive infrastructure program in Illinois in nearly a decade — as well as federal broadband funding available through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Visit the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity website or follow the department on Facebook or Twitter for more information about round three of the Connect Illinois broadband expansion plan and other grant programs.