QC couple pleads not guilty to drug-lab charges

A Blue Grass couple who, police say, had multiple drug labs in their home, have pleaded not guilty to felony drug-related charges.

Ilana Poulin, 43, and Timothy Doyle, 33, both face two felony controlled-substance violations and two charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

Doyle pleaded not guilty in documents filed Tuesday in Scott County Court, where Poulin pleaded not guilty earlier.

Discovery of the drug labs

Shortly after 1:15 p.m. July 21, Poulin and her daughter responded to the police department “to report an incident,” the arrest affidavit says. The document does not say what the incident was.

Poulin gave police permission to search the house, and police also applied for a search warrant.

Officers entered the house, which was “engulfed with the strong odor of marijuana,” the affidavit says. Drug paraphernalia was in nearly every room, primarily in the bedrooms.

An officer who opened a closet door in the master bedroom to take photos “uncovered a complete marijuana grow operation with approximately 16 potted marijuana plants and numerous psilocybin mushroom labs along with numerous canisters with fully grown psilocybin mushrooms in each of the containers, all of which were in plain view.”

Law enforcement searched and found more than 7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 16 potted marijuana plants and two to four pounds of marijuana and other THC products.

“Ilana Poulin and her live-in boyfriend Timothy Doyle both admitted ownership of the marijuana grow, the marijuana possession and ownership of the psilocybin mushrooms and labs,” the affidavit says. “All of the drugs mentioned were also located in an area that could easily be accessed by her teenage children. There was a common area room where marijuana and psilocybin syringes were found.”

Marijuana and drug paraphernalia also were found in a teenager’s bedroom.

Poulin has been released on Department of Corrections supervision. She is scheduled to appear in Scott County Court on Oct. 29. A jury trial is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 8.

A bond review for Doyle, who has asked for a bond reduction, is set for Tuesday in Scott County Court. He remains in Scott County Jail on $100,000 cash-only bond.