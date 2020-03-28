QC COVID-19 Coalition launches website

The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition has developed a website to help link residents to information and resources related to COVID-19.

TogetherQC.com gives you links to the area and state health departments, as well as the Centers for Disease Control. There are also links and information for services that can help with navigating through the coronavirus pandemic. And it provides information on how you can help prevent the spread of the virus.

Residents are encouraged to browse the website and learn how each individual person, organization, and business can help to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in the Quad Cities.