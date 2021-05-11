QC Craft Beer Week: Paying it forward one pint at a time

Local breweries throughout the Quad Cities are toasting a tradition that began 10 years ago.

Quad Cities Craft Beer Week is back after an extremely difficult year of shutdowns and capacity limits.

This year, it’s more than a celebration of craft beer … it’s a celebration of survival.

Debbie Davis, manager of Crawford Brew Works in Bettendorf, says getting through the past year was made possible due to their loyal customers.

“I think that this week is really fun because the Quad Cities beer community is pretty close-knit, and we have a lot of friends and comradery amongst the industry, so this is a week where we all get to come together and celebrate what we all work really hard doing the other 51 weeks of the year.”

That comradery within the community is what Rich Nunez, owner of Radicle Effect Brewerks in Rock Island, finds most appealing about the week-long celebration of local breweries.

“People like locally-crafted things — whether it’s beer, food, trinkets,” said Nunez. “Keeping things hyperlocal is a key thing, and small breweries in small communities is one way of keeping things hyperlocal.”

And that’s not all.

On Saturday, Five Cities Brewing in Bettendorf will pay back to the community.

$1 from every pint sold will go to benefit the River Bend Food Bank.

Each dollar will go far.

“Every dollar provides five meals for hungry people, so I’m really looking forward to seeing how many meals we are able to provide,” said Mike Miller, President and CEO of the food bank.

Learn more about who is participating in QC Craft Beer Week here.