QC crafters can mingle at Craft-Tea event

Crafters and makers of all kinds are invited for conversation, tea, and craft time at the Bettendorf Public Library’s free Craft-Tea event.

Craft-Tea will be 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf, a news release says.

Crafters 16 and older are welcome to bring their projects for this dedicated work time while enjoying a beverage and the opportunity to socialize with other crafters. Free tea and water will be available at the event sponsored by the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library. No registration is required.

People who aren’t working on a project are welcome, too. The library will provide colored pencils, paper, and other crafting supplies.

For more information, visit the library website, call 563-344-4179, or email info@bettendorflibrary.com.