The Davenport Fire Department was dispatched to a home at the corner of East 12th Street and Pershing Avenue.

(Google Maps)

Our crew observed large amounts of fire and smoke coming from the building. There appears to have been a collapse of both the roof and porch roof. We do not know if there are any injuries.

House fire June 20 at the corner of Corner of East 12th and Pershing Streets, Davenport (photo: Bryan Bobb)

House fire June 20 at the corner of East 12th Street and Pershing Avenue, Davenport (photo: Bryan Bobb)

House fire June 20 at the corner of Corner of East 12th and Pershing Streets, Davenport (photo: Bryan Bobb) House fire June 20 at the corner of Corner of East 12th and Pershing Streets, Davenport (photos: Bryan Bobb)

Local 4 will keep you updated as more information comes in.