First responders responded to a fatal crash in Davenport.

On Thursday, January 26 at approximately 11:32 p.m., Davenport Police and Fire Departments and Medic EMS were dispatched to the 1300 block of Cedar St. in reference to a single-vehicle

crash. Investigation showed the vehicle was traveling northbound on Cedar at a high rate of speed when missed the corner, left the roadway and hit a tree. The driver, 44, was the only person in the vehicle and died from the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.