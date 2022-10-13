Jon Leach and Jamey Fah joined Local 4 News This Morning to discuss the QC Crime Stoppers 5K run

It’s happening on November 5 at Bass Street Landing in Moline.

Leach, who is with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, and Fah, the School Resource Officer at Pleasant Valley High School, explained how the event helps fund the P3 app, where the general public and students can anonymously report tips — “a key element to our school safety strategy.”

