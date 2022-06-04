The Quad Cities Cruisers will hold their 39th Open Run Car Show on Saturday, June 11, at SouthPark Mall, Moline.

Entry is $15 per car. Spectators will be admitted free.

Vehicle registration is 3-5 p.m., with a show and shine from 5-6 p.m. and trophy presentation at 7 p.m. Plaques will be awarded to the top 100 cars.

Music will be provided by 3D Sound Company, featuring Dave Palmer. There will be $25 hourly cash drawings throughout the show, along with 50/50 charity drawings and a People’s Choice Award.

Food vendors will be at the event.

For more information, call Jim Swank at 563-528-2586 or Tom Saelens at 563-505-8657, or visit the club’s website.