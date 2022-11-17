The Quad Cities Cultural Trust (QCCT) and Adler Theatre Foundation on Thursday announced $245,000 in 2022 grants for five cultural programs at the Adler in downtown Davenport.

The 2022 Adler Theatre Fund applications opened this summer and the QCCT Board of Trustees reviewed the applications in September 2022. This granting opportunity is a separate granting cycle, over and outside of QCCT’s traditional spring grants that the trust distributes for its six ongoing funded partners.

“This partnership is an example of non-profit excellence. While avoiding back-office duplication, we maximize resources to local non-profits so art and cultural investments remain strong in perpetuity because culture matters here, and it always will,” Scott Van Vooren, QCCT Chair, said in Thursday’s release.

The QC Cultural Trust has provided over $14 million for arts and cultural institutions in the region since its founding in 2007 by funders the John Deere Foundation, Hubbell-Waterman Foundation and Bechtel Trusts.

The new grant recipients are:

Adler Theatre

The theater at 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, is receiving funds to support the Broadway series, concerts, comedy shows and urban plays that appeal to the African-American, Latino and LGBTQ communities. Some of the confirmed Broadway shows include “Legally Blonde” (Nov. 20, 2022), “Stomp” (Jan. 19, 2023), “Hairspray” (Jan. 31, 2023), “My Fair Lady” (March 8, 2023), and “Annie” (May 10, 2023).

The Adler Theatre is at 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.

Ballet Quad Cities

The professional ballet company received funds to stage “Our Will To Live (Out of the Darkness)” on Oct. 8, 2022, “he Nutcracker” on Dec. 10 & 11, 2022, and “Rite of Spring” on April 22, 2023.

Breath of Encouragement

This funding is to provide the community with a holiday production of “Gold, Frankinscense and Myrrh” on Dec. 17, 2022, that mirrors similar shows in Las Vegas and New York. This show is a soulful musical (about the Magi’s quest to find the One prophesied about for centuries in the scripture) for all to enjoy just in time for the holiday season.

Davenport Central Vocal Boosters, Inc.

This funding is for the Great River Show Choir Invitational (Feb. 17-18, 2023), which is a high school show choir competition where 19 high schools will compete from across five to eight states.

Quad City Symphony Orchestra

This is funding for the QCSO at the Movies concerts, featuring family-oriented films with a live orchestra performance of the musical score. The films will be shown on the large screen at the Adler Theatre with the QCSO onstage playing scores from composers Nicholas Hooper and Alan Menken.

The QCSO will present “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” in concert Nov. 19, 2022, and Disney’s animated “Beauty and the Beast” in concert May 13, 2023.

To date, QCCT has granted over $14 million to art and cultural institutions in the region. This new partnership will “allow for more investments for our region, ultimately garnering even stronger cultural vitality and economic strength,” according to Thursday’s release.

For more information, visit the QCCT website.