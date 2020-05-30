QC Custom Tees starts next phase of campaign

QC Custom Tees has been supporting local businesses by selling shirts with their logo’s on a shirt and then giving them the proceeds. QC Custom Tees owner, Michael Slyter says the goal of their new “We Got This” campaign is to continue helping out businesses even if he isn’t making a profit.

“We kind of came up with a design where we can encompass the Quad Cities, put everybody’s logo up there individually.” Said Slyter. So we started reaching out to some of the same businesses and even other businesses to where they all have the same design and then they get their logo on it as well.”

The Quad City River Bandits are even planning a “We Got This” night for when they resume play. If you walk in wearing a “We Got This” shirt, then you will get in fro free.

So far with the new campaign, they’ve sold over 850 shirts and have also raised money for charity.

“That’s something that we decided to add on to this one is that for every shirt we sell we were going to do a dollar to Disaster Recovery.” Slyter said. “So we were able to give them an additional $850 dollars to continue to try to find a cure or an end to this COVID thing.”

Slyter says that he doesn’t plan on stopping with the “We Got This” campaign. As a way to thank nurses, they are uneiling the “563-309 Strong” campign.

“We decided that any sales from these shirts were gonna go to creating nurse care packages.” Said Slyter. “From there a group of nurses at a family doctor said that you know what if you do that we wanna come in and help you guys put those together. And ultimately we’re gonna hand out 500 care packages to nurses.”